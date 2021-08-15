Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

    PORT AU PRINCE, HAITI

    08.15.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard aircrew member transports a critically injured child to emergency medical services, Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard forward deployed Jayhawk helicopter crews are from Air Station Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810152
    VIRIN: 210815-G-G0701-1004
    Filename: DOD_108511694
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: PORT AU PRINCE, HT

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    TAGS

    clearwater
    Jayhawk
    coast guard
    Haiti
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

