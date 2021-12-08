U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Futenma perform air traffic control procedures at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810147
|VIRIN:
|210812-M-XJ088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511614
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st MAW ATC B-Roll, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT