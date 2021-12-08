Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ethan LeBlanc 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Futenma perform air traffic control procedures at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810147
    VIRIN: 210812-M-XJ088-1001
    Filename: DOD_108511614
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st MAW ATC B-Roll, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    ACT
    1MAW
    H&HS Futenma

