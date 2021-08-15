U.S., Croatian and Romanian soldiers with Battle Group Poland showed off their military equipment and capabilities at Piłsudski Square and PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland August 15, 2021. The battle group works closely with the Polish military to train and provide collective security on NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810146
|VIRIN:
|210815-A-VH689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511603
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Hometown:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle Group Poland celebrates NATO partnership in Warsaw, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
