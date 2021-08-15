Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Group Poland celebrates NATO partnership in Warsaw

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARSZAWA, POLAND

    08.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S., Croatian and Romanian soldiers with Battle Group Poland showed off their military equipment and capabilities at Piłsudski Square and PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland August 15, 2021. The battle group works closely with the Polish military to train and provide collective security on NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810146
    VIRIN: 210815-A-VH689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108511603
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WARSZAWA, PL 
    Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland celebrates NATO partnership in Warsaw, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    PolishArmedForcesDay
    BGP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT