garuda shield 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810144" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#GarudaShield2021



Over the past several weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior have been working hand-in-hand with their Indonesian Army counterparts to build upon the friendship, partnership and the working relationship between our forces.#WatchNow to see our #partnership in action!



Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.



#Ready2Fight #TropicLightning #StrikeHard #AmericasPacificDivision #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #mil2mil #GS21 #Indonesia #garudaindonesia #TogetherWeCan