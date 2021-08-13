Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garuda Shield 2021

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.13.2021

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    #GarudaShield2021

    Over the past several weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior have been working hand-in-hand with their Indonesian Army counterparts to build upon the friendship, partnership and the working relationship between our forces.#WatchNow to see our #partnership in action!

    Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.

    #Ready2Fight #TropicLightning #StrikeHard #AmericasPacificDivision #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #mil2mil #GS21 #Indonesia #garudaindonesia #TogetherWeCan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 23:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810144
    VIRIN: 210813-A-GG370-996
    Filename: DOD_108511459
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garuda Shield 2021, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

