#GarudaShield2021
Over the past several weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior have been working hand-in-hand with their Indonesian Army counterparts to build upon the friendship, partnership and the working relationship between our forces.#WatchNow to see our #partnership in action!
Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810144
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-GG370-996
|Filename:
|DOD_108511459
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BATURAJA, ID
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Garuda Shield 2021, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
