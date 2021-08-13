Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard, Navy, and the merchant vessel Linnix rescue three overdue mariners in the vicinity of Christmas Island, Kiribati, Aug. 13, 2021. The Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew dropped a search and rescue kit containing food and water and the Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircrew dropped a radio, locator beacon, and additional supplies. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point)