Coast Guard, Navy, and the merchant vessel Linnix rescue three overdue mariners in the vicinity of Christmas Island, Kiribati, Aug. 13, 2021. The Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew dropped a search and rescue kit containing food and water and the Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircrew dropped a radio, locator beacon, and additional supplies. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 00:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810135
|VIRIN:
|210813-G-UE432-306
|Filename:
|DOD_108510950
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati
LEAVE A COMMENT