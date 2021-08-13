Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard, Navy, and the merchant vessel Linnix rescue three overdue mariners in the vicinity of Christmas Island, Kiribati, Aug. 13, 2021. The Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew dropped a search and rescue kit containing food and water and the Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircrew dropped a radio, locator beacon, and additional supplies. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 00:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810135
    VIRIN: 210813-G-UE432-306
    Filename: DOD_108510950
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    USN
    Coast Guard District 14

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT