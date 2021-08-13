New Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 13, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810133
|VIRIN:
|210813-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510928
|Length:
|01:00:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Graduation, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
