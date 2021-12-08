U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, operate a forward arming and refueling point during Large Scale Exercise 21 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810130
|VIRIN:
|210812-M-AR498-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_108510874
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3d Marine Division sustains at a FARP during LSE21, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT