U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct an air assault during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexis Moradian)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810125
|VIRIN:
|210812-M-KH126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510758
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d Marine Division conducts an air assault during LSE21, by Cpl Alexis Moradian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
