    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for August 2021 - Col. Timothy Gordon

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Timothy Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, gives the command message for August 2021. This month, we followed him on a walking tour of the base, discussing recent changes and future plans.

    “As you can see, there is a lot happening at the 102nd,” said Col. Gordon. “We have certainly experienced and adapted to much change over the years, but throughout all the change our heritage has always been very important to us and a source of pride.”

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 18:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810108
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_108510592
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for August 2021 - Col. Timothy Gordon, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Command Message
    Otis
    102nd IW

