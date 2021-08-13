Col. Timothy Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, gives the command message for August 2021. This month, we followed him on a walking tour of the base, discussing recent changes and future plans.
“As you can see, there is a lot happening at the 102nd,” said Col. Gordon. “We have certainly experienced and adapted to much change over the years, but throughout all the change our heritage has always been very important to us and a source of pride.”
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 18:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810108
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-CP771-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510592
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for August 2021 - Col. Timothy Gordon, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
