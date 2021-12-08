B-Roll: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks bucket training

Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation train to drop water on wildfires using Bambi Buckets at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 12, 2021 in preparation for deployment to California. Two aircraft and 17 troops departed Wisconsin August 13, 2021 to battle wildfires in California. U.S. Army photo by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office
