    B-Roll: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks bucket training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation train to drop water on wildfires using Bambi Buckets at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 12, 2021 in preparation for deployment to California. Two aircraft and 17 troops departed Wisconsin August 13, 2021 to battle wildfires in California. U.S. Army photo by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 18:48
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California and Washington to assist with wildfires

