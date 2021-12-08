B-Roll: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks bucket training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation train to drop water on wildfires using Bambi Buckets at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 12, 2021 in preparation for deployment to California. Two aircraft and 17 troops departed Wisconsin August 13, 2021 to battle wildfires in California. U.S. Army photo by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office