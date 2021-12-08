The 820th Base Defense Group explains their idea, Project Anvil, for the 2021 Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. (U.S. Air Force video by Flt Lt Chris Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 15:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810097
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-FJ317-816
|Filename:
|DOD_108510484
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Anvil, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT