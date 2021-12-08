video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 820th Base Defense Group explains their idea, Project Anvil, for the 2021 Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. (U.S. Air Force video by Flt Lt Chris Bradshaw)