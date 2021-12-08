Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Anvil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 820th Base Defense Group explains their idea, Project Anvil, for the 2021 Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. (U.S. Air Force video by Flt Lt Chris Bradshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 15:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810097
    VIRIN: 210812-F-FJ317-816
    Filename: DOD_108510484
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Anvil, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    BDG
    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021
    15 AF
    93dAGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT