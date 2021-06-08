9th Medical Group Airmen participate in exercise Ready Eagle at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 2 to 6, 2021. This week-long exercise served to ensure readiness within the medical group and culminated with a simulated mass-casualty event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810077
|VIRIN:
|210805-F-QO967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510211
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ready Eagle Exercise, by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT