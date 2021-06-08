Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Eagle Exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    9th Medical Group Airmen participate in exercise Ready Eagle at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 2 to 6, 2021. This week-long exercise served to ensure readiness within the medical group and culminated with a simulated mass-casualty event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810077
    VIRIN: 210805-F-QO967-1001
    Filename: DOD_108510211
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Ready Eagle Exercise, by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #BealeAFB #ReadyEagle #RecceTown

