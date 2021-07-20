Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Army Depot Change of Command

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Video by Lloyd Gubler 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Sierra Army Depot holds its 42nd change of command, July 20, 2021.

    The depot -- located in Herlong, California -- changed command from Lt. Col. Russell E. Henry to Lt. Col. Amy M. Cory who becomes the depot's 43rd commander.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:41
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 

