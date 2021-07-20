Sierra Army Depot holds its 42nd change of command, July 20, 2021.
The depot -- located in Herlong, California -- changed command from Lt. Col. Russell E. Henry to Lt. Col. Amy M. Cory who becomes the depot's 43rd commander.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810075
|VIRIN:
|210720-A-NW302-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510193
|Length:
|00:46:32
|Location:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sierra Army Depot Change of Command, by Lloyd Gubler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT