    Lt. Gen Place and Command Sgt. Maj. Gragg on Getting Vaccinated

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place and DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg talk about how getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is more important than ever.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810074
    VIRIN: 210813-O-BP896-287
    Filename: DOD_108510188
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen Place and Command Sgt. Maj. Gragg on Getting Vaccinated, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LTGPlace DHA MHS

