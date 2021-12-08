Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week Message

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Marianne Downs 

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    ESGR's National Chair, Mr. Ron Bogle, thanks our Nation's employers for their support of their National Guard and Reserve employees in honor of National Support of the Guard Week, August 15-21, 2021.

    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 11:54
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week Message, by Marianne Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community relations (COMREL)

    TAGS

    ESGR
    National ESGR Week

