    Before the Lights - Supply

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Corporals Jeffrey Falemalama, supply administrator, and Oscar Chavez, warehouse clerk, Marine Barracks Washington, outline supply’s roles and responsibilities. Their hard work and thoroughness ensures our Marines have everything they need to look immaculate, wherever their ceremonial duties take them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 11:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810067
    VIRIN: 210813-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108509963
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    Supply
    Warehouse
    MBW
    Before the Lights

