Before the Lights - Supply

Corporals Jeffrey Falemalama, supply administrator, and Oscar Chavez, warehouse clerk, Marine Barracks Washington, outline supply’s roles and responsibilities. Their hard work and thoroughness ensures our Marines have everything they need to look immaculate, wherever their ceremonial duties take them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)