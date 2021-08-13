Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navajo Code Talkers Day

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The Navajo Code Talkers are an integral part of this nation’s history. 29 Navajo men initially selected by Marine Corps leadership, used their unique and complex native language to formulate a code that remained unbreakable to the enemy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Fighting in almost every major battle, the approximate 400 Code Talkers were able to translate messages in as few as 20 seconds as opposed to the normal 30 minutes with existing code-breaking machines. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan designated August 14 as National ‘Navajo Code Talker Day’ to honor the dedication of all members of the Navajo Nation and all Native Americans who served in the Pacific Theater of World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Slavin)

    TAGS

    World War II
    Navajo Nation
    Navajo Code Talkers
    Navajo Code Talkers Day

