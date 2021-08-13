Navajo Code Talkers Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810065" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navajo Code Talkers are an integral part of this nation’s history. 29 Navajo men initially selected by Marine Corps leadership, used their unique and complex native language to formulate a code that remained unbreakable to the enemy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Fighting in almost every major battle, the approximate 400 Code Talkers were able to translate messages in as few as 20 seconds as opposed to the normal 30 minutes with existing code-breaking machines. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan designated August 14 as National ‘Navajo Code Talker Day’ to honor the dedication of all members of the Navajo Nation and all Native Americans who served in the Pacific Theater of World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Slavin)