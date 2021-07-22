U.S. Army veterinary food inspection specialist b-roll.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810064
|VIRIN:
|210722-F-HS026-938
|Filename:
|DOD_108509948
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army veterinary food inspection specialist, by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT