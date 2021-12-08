DEVCOM RCV-M Video Update

Monthly video update of the Robotic Combat Vehicle and Mission Enabling Technologies-Demonstrator shakeout testing from Camp Grayling, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810062
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-ER507-910
|Filename:
|DOD_108509887
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
