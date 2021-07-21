Members aboard the cutter Ida Lewis work buoys pier side in Newport, Rhode Island on July 21, 2021. The Buoy Deck Training Team (BDTT) out of Yorktown, Virginia conducts training with multiple aids to navigation teams across the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810012
|VIRIN:
|210721-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509583
|Length:
|00:10:03
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard cutter Ida Lewis trains on the buoy deck, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
