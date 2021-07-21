Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard cutter Ida Lewis trains on the buoy deck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Members aboard the cutter Ida Lewis work buoys pier side in Newport, Rhode Island on July 21, 2021. The Buoy Deck Training Team (BDTT) out of Yorktown, Virginia conducts training with multiple aids to navigation teams across the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810012
    VIRIN: 210721-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_108509583
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard cutter Ida Lewis trains on the buoy deck, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    uscg
    New England
    aton
    aids to navigation
    b-roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT