U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach, Soldiers and Family gathered for the
Assumption of Command Ceremony for Lt. Col. Amelia M. Duran-Stanton. The
ceremony took place at Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Aug. 9, 2021. (U.S.
Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810006
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509415
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|URLAS/ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Assuption of Command Ceremony Health Clinic Ansbach, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
