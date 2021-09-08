Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assuption of Command Ceremony Health Clinic Ansbach

    URLAS/ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    08.09.2021

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach, Soldiers and Family gathered for the
    Assumption of Command Ceremony for Lt. Col. Amelia M. Duran-Stanton. The
    ceremony took place at Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Aug. 9, 2021. (U.S.
    Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810006
    VIRIN: 210809-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_108509415
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: URLAS/ANSBACH, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assuption of Command Ceremony Health Clinic Ansbach, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Health Clinic
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Fortress of Health

