    FULL SHIP SHOCK TRIALS - SHOCK 3

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completes the third and final scheduled explosive event for Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they may encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810005
    VIRIN: 210808-N-YC845-1001
    Filename: DOD_108509403
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FULL SHIP SHOCK TRIALS - SHOCK 3, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

