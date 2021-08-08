The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completes the third and final scheduled explosive event for Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they may encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 07:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810005
|VIRIN:
|210808-N-YC845-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509403
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, FULL SHIP SHOCK TRIALS - SHOCK 3, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT