Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Birthday Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Command Team from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and leadership from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum wish Capt. Robert Shoens "happy birthday" as he celebrates his 100th. Capt. Shoens is was a World War II pilot with the 100th Bomb Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 06:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810001
    VIRIN: 210813-F-XX999-0001
    Filename: DOD_108509382
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GB
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Birthday Shout Out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Birthday

    100

    RAF Mildenhall

    Robert Shoens

    TAGS

    Birthday
    100
    RAF Mildenhall
    Our Gal Sal
    Robert Shoens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT