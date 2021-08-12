The Command Team from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and leadership from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum wish Capt. Robert Shoens "happy birthday" as he celebrates his 100th. Capt. Shoens is was a World War II pilot with the 100th Bomb Group.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 06:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810001
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-XX999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509382
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GB
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Birthday Shout Out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
