    AUAB Safe Driving Tips

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar are from many different militaries and diverse backgrounds. Because some drivers may be accustomed to certain driving habits back home that others aren't familiar with, it's important that members exercise extreme caution while driving on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 05:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810000
    VIRIN: 210813-F-DR848-1001
    Filename: DOD_108509375
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, AUAB Safe Driving Tips, by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Driving
    Wing Safety
    AUAB

