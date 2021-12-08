AUAB Safe Driving Tips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810000" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar are from many different militaries and diverse backgrounds. Because some drivers may be accustomed to certain driving habits back home that others aren't familiar with, it's important that members exercise extreme caution while driving on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)