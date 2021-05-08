Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diamond Dailogue - MSgt Aaron Scott

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Dority 

    AFN Incirlik

    MSgt Aaron Scott, 39th CES first sergeant, sat down with us to explain what makes a good first sergeant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 02:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 809983
    VIRIN: 210805-F-JP321-352
    Filename: DOD_108509271
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Dailogue - MSgt Aaron Scott, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    First Sergeant
    mentorship
    Incirlik Air Base
    Radio Interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT