    Outside the Gate: Kamakura

    KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2021

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Outside the Gate video series. This time we travel to the historical city of Kamakura, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809982
    VIRIN: 210813-N-NB144-0001
    Filename: DOD_108509250
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outside the Gate: Kamakura, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokosuka

