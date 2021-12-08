Navy JROTC students graduate with a FAA Private Pilot’s License

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210812-N-WF272-1002 DOVER, Del. (Aug. 12, 2021) An interview with a Columbia Heights Education Campus graduate Michael Rodriguez, a native of Washington D.C., who completed an intensive eight-week aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, achieving FAA Private Pilot’s License through a Navy JROTC scholarship program. The program is designed to increase diversity in the field of aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan)