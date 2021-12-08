Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy JROTC students graduate with a FAA Private Pilot’s License

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210812-N-WF272-1001 DOVER, Del. (Aug. 12, 2021) An interview with a Bowie High School senior Ashton Burton, a native of Bowie, Md., who completed an intensive eight-week aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, achieving FAA Private Pilot’s License through a Navy JROTC scholarship program. The program is designed to increase diversity in the field of aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy JROTC students graduate with a FAA Private Pilot’s License, by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilots
    CNAF
    Delaware State University
    Navy's future
    FAA Private Pilot's License

