210812-N-WF272-1001 DOVER, Del. (Aug. 12, 2021) An interview with a Bowie High School senior Ashton Burton, a native of Bowie, Md., who completed an intensive eight-week aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, achieving FAA Private Pilot’s License through a Navy JROTC scholarship program. The program is designed to increase diversity in the field of aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 23:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|809966
|VIRIN:
|210812-N-WF272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509070
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy JROTC students graduate with a FAA Private Pilot’s License, by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
