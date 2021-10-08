U.S. Army Reserve flight medic Sgt. Joseph Brovont, with C Company 5/519 General Support Aviation Battalion, shares the importance of litter load training in support of Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2021. The 78th Training Division executes this August cycle of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Sarah Martens).
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 18:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|809935
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-OS326-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508587
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Train how we fight, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT