Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Train how we fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve flight medic Sgt. Joseph Brovont, with C Company 5/519 General Support Aviation Battalion, shares the importance of litter load training in support of Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2021. The 78th Training Division executes this August cycle of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Sarah Martens).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 18:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 809935
    VIRIN: 210811-A-OS326-001
    Filename: DOD_108508587
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train how we fight, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Medic
    Training
    Fort McCoy
    Global Medic
    CSTX-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT