    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: The Challenge of China, New Uniform Updates, Historic Landing

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's look around the Air Force highlights Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s comments at the National Press Club about the challenge China presents, new uniform and dress and appearance updates for the service are coming this Fall, and aircraft, including A-10s, make a historic landing on a U.S. highway as part of readiness exercise Northern Strike 21.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 18:46
    Length: 00:02:10
    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: The Challenge of China, New Uniform Updates, Historic Landing, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

