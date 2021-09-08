Latvian and Estonian firefighters train on a simulated car fire during Northern Strike 21-2 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 20:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|809922
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-NK626-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508436
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State partner firefighters receive training on car fires, by SrA Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT