Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State partner firefighters receive training on car fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    Latvian and Estonian firefighters train on a simulated car fire during Northern Strike 21-2 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 20:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 809922
    VIRIN: 210812-Z-NK626-0001
    Filename: DOD_108508436
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State partner firefighters receive training on car fires, by SrA Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire fighters
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Center
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    SrA Ryan Bishop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT