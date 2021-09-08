State partner firefighters receive training on car fires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Latvian and Estonian firefighters train on a simulated car fire during Northern Strike 21-2 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)