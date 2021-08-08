Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike 21-2: 4 PARA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    British soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 4th Parachute Regiment(4 Paras), perform platoon attacks during Northern Strike Exercise (NS21) at the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2021. The 4 Paras are at NS21 to qualify at high readiness for missions and will be the only British reserve unit with that qualification. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809867
    VIRIN: 210808-Z-SB203-1001
    Filename: DOD_108507751
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 21-2: 4 PARA, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    British Army
    Camp Grayling
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    4th Parachute Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT