British soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 4th Parachute Regiment(4 Paras), perform platoon attacks during Northern Strike Exercise (NS21) at the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2021. The 4 Paras are at NS21 to qualify at high readiness for missions and will be the only British reserve unit with that qualification. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809867
|VIRIN:
|210808-Z-SB203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108507751
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 21-2: 4 PARA, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
