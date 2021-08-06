Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Completes Exercise Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2021

    Video by Pfc. Karleshia Gater 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    America’s First Corps, along with U.S. Department of Defense and foreign military partners completed exercise Forager 21, the primary training exercise in support of Defender Pacific 21, in Guam and throughout Oceania, Aug. 6, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809865
    VIRIN: 210806-A-WG527-0001
    Filename: DOD_108507599
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, America’s First Corps Completes Exercise Forager 21, by PFC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    INDOPACOM
    AmericasPacificDivision
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

