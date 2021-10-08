U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct structure fire response exercise at Northern Strike 21 (b-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force respond to a simulated structure fire at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)