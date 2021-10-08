Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct structure fire response exercise at Northern Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force respond to a simulated structure fire at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 13:08
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    exercise
    firefighters
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

