Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force respond to a simulated structure fire at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809855
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-EU280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506911
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct structure fire response exercise at Northern Strike 21, by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT