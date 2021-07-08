SSgt Amber Nicole Gicker Conference Room Dedication

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, dedicates its headquarters conference room in memory of Staff Sgt. Amber Nicole Gicker during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Gicker, a former 192nd Intelligence Squadron operations intelligence analyst, passed away in October 2020 after battling cancer for more than a year. She served over eight years in the Regular Air Force before joining the VaANG in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr and Tech. Sgt. Eugene Silvers)