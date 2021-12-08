Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Office of the Future

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The center began remodeling headquarters space in San Antonio to create an office environment that enables flexibility, fosters innovation and collaboration, and improves quality of life and mission effectiveness.

    After proving the mission can be done from a mostly telework environment during the COVID-19 pandemic ― and realizing the benefits that come from working at home ― the center set out to redesign the future of work for the organization.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809846
    VIRIN: 210812-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108506804
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    This work, AFIMSC Office of the Future, by James Buehler

    Lackland
    San Antonio
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    Office of the Future
    Mantovani

