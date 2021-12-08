AFIMSC Office of the Future

The center began remodeling headquarters space in San Antonio to create an office environment that enables flexibility, fosters innovation and collaboration, and improves quality of life and mission effectiveness.
After proving the mission can be done from a mostly telework environment during the COVID-19 pandemic ― and realizing the benefits that come from working at home ― the center set out to redesign the future of work for the organization.
