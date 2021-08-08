More than 28 future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh took the oath of enlistment at the GoBowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. Future Sailors also got an unexpected surprise when they saw NBA legend Micheal Jordan in attendance. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809841
|VIRIN:
|210808-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506745
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|WATKINS GLEN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Future Sailors Take Oath at NASCAR Race, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
