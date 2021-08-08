Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Sailors Take Oath at NASCAR Race

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WATKINS GLEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    More than 28 future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh took the oath of enlistment at the GoBowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. Future Sailors also got an unexpected surprise when they saw NBA legend Micheal Jordan in attendance. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809841
    VIRIN: 210808-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108506745
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: WATKINS GLEN, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors Take Oath at NASCAR Race, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGTV #NASCAR #michealjordan #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT