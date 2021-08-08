Future Sailors Take Oath at NASCAR Race

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 28 future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh took the oath of enlistment at the GoBowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. Future Sailors also got an unexpected surprise when they saw NBA legend Micheal Jordan in attendance. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)