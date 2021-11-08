Col Baker and Chief Flores hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809831
|VIRIN:
|120821-F-OI201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506629
|Length:
|00:17:29
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Town Hall 11 August, by A1C Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT