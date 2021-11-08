Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Jackson CG Speaks on General Order #2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks about changes to graduation after General Order #2 is announced.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 09:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 809830
    VIRIN: 210811-A-A4507-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108506616
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson CG Speaks on General Order #2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    COVID
    BCT Graduations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT