Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks about changes to graduation after General Order #2 is announced.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 09:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|809830
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-A4507-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108506616
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson CG Speaks on General Order #2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT