Four A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. August 11, 2021 to perform a flyover event in Iowa. The A-10s will conduct a flyover before the MLB Field of Dreams baseball game on August 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809826
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-OQ630-019
|Filename:
|DOD_108506603
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs take off for Field of Dreams flyover, by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
