    Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs take off for Field of Dreams flyover

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots take off from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. August 11, 2021 to perform a flyover event in Iowa. The A-10s will conduct a flyover before the MLB Field of Dreams baseball game on August 12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809826
    VIRIN: 210811-F-OQ630-019
    Filename: DOD_108506603
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs take off for Field of Dreams flyover, by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLB
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing

