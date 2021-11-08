Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas O’Connor and Sgt. Dean Swoffer, both fire support specialists with 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, coordinate 155-millimeter artillery strikes from a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)



