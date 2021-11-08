Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas O’Connor and Sgt. Dean Swoffer, both fire support specialists with 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, coordinate 155-millimeter artillery strikes from a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
[Music: "Instinct" from Bensound.com, used by permission.]
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 08:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809811
|VIRIN:
|210811-Z-EU280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506516
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT