    Fire support specialists process artillery targets at National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas O’Connor and Sgt. Dean Swoffer, both fire support specialists with 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, coordinate 155-millimeter artillery strikes from a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer during the Northern Strike 21-2 exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    [Music: "Instinct" from Bensound.com, used by permission.]

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 08:33
    field artillery
    fire support
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    1-125 IR

