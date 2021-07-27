Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALM (Senior Army Leaders Meeting) XX (B-roll, No Graphics)

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 20th Annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting (SALM) took place at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. This was a opportunity for participating organizations to gather and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations.


    @00:38
    COL Miles Gengler - Commander, U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    @00:52
    CSM Bryan Valenzuela - Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 08:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809810
    VIRIN: 210727-A-PD715-132
    Filename: DOD_108506483
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALM (Senior Army Leaders Meeting) XX (B-roll, No Graphics), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Army
    Brian Moody
    Army NATO Brigade

