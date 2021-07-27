Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SALM (Senior Army Leaders Meeting) XX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 20th Annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting (SALM) took place at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. This was a opportunity for participating organizations to gather and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations.


    @00:16
    COL Miles Gengler - Commander, U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    @00:37
    CSM Bryan Valenzuel - Command Sergeant Major, U.S. NATO Brigade

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 08:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809809
    VIRIN: 210727-A-PD715-376
    Filename: DOD_108506474
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALM (Senior Army Leaders Meeting) XX, by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Army
    Brian Moody
    Army NATO Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT