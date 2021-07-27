SALM (Senior Army Leaders Meeting) XX

The 20th Annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting (SALM) took place at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. This was a opportunity for participating organizations to gather and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations.
COL Miles Gengler - Commander, U.S. Army NATO Brigade
CSM Bryan Valenzuel - Command Sergeant Major, U.S. NATO Brigade
