    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2021 (B-Roll, No Captions)

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The European Best Sniper Team Competition features multiple teams from around Europe. The teams compete in various challenges that test their will and ability to perform their job in high pressure situations.

    @01:07
    CPL C.J. Hawley - Sniper Competitor

    @01:27
    CSM Gennaro Noviello - Amphibious Assault Regiment, Italy

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 08:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809808
    VIRIN: 210810-A-PD715-795
    Filename: DOD_108506472
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2021 (B-Roll, No Captions), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snipers
    Competition
    Army
    Brian Moody
    European Snipers

