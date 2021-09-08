31st FW RUYS; Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 31st Operational Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team showcased different operations for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, the 31st Fighter Wing commander, Aug. 9, 2021. Roll Up Your Sleeves is a series that provides the the 31st FW commander and command chief the opportunity to look at different squadrons and how they contribute to the mission.