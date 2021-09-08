Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW RUYS; Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Operational Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team showcased different operations for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, the 31st Fighter Wing commander, Aug. 9, 2021. Roll Up Your Sleeves is a series that provides the the 31st FW commander and command chief the opportunity to look at different squadrons and how they contribute to the mission.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 07:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 809805
    VIRIN: 210812-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108506452
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 31st FW RUYS; Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RUYS
    RAWS

