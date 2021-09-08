The 31st Operational Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team showcased different operations for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, the 31st Fighter Wing commander, Aug. 9, 2021. Roll Up Your Sleeves is a series that provides the the 31st FW commander and command chief the opportunity to look at different squadrons and how they contribute to the mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 07:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|809805
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506452
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 31st FW RUYS; Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT