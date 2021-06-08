Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Is the COVID-19 Vaccination Safe?

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.06.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization at LRMC, explains why it is safe the get the COVID-19 vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 04:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809794
    VIRIN: 210806-A-GW628-354
    Filename: DOD_108506368
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Is the COVID-19 Vaccination Safe?, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    gettheshot

  •   Register/Login to Download

