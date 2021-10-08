Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland conducts Croatia small arms range

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland soldiers joined Croatia Land Forces for a small arms range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 12, 2021. Soldiers received instruction on the VHS Croatian assault rifle, the HS pistol and the M84 machine gun. This exercise improved Battle Group Poland's knowledge on Croatian weapons, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809792
    VIRIN: 210810-A-NQ624-773
    Filename: DOD_108506330
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    Hometown: CONSTANTA, RO
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Battle Group Poland conducts Croatia small arms range, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    RomaniaLandForces
    CroatiaLandForces

