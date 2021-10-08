Battle Group Poland conducts Croatia small arms range

Battle Group Poland soldiers joined Croatia Land Forces for a small arms range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 12, 2021. Soldiers received instruction on the VHS Croatian assault rifle, the HS pistol and the M84 machine gun. This exercise improved Battle Group Poland's knowledge on Croatian weapons, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|08.10.2021
|08.12.2021 03:01
|Video Productions
|809792
|210810-A-NQ624-773
|DOD_108506330
|00:00:53
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|ZAGREB, HR
|BUCHAREST, RO
|CONSTANTA, RO
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|2
|2
