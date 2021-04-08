176th Wing Practices CSAR Capabilities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 176th Wing integrate a two ship HH60G formation from the 210th with members of the 211th flying the C130J and a fighter escort from the 477th to train as a Combat Search and Rescue Task Force in order to prepare for the event that aircrew need to be picked up in a hostile environment.