    176th Wing Practices CSAR Capabilities

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kelly Willett 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the 176th Wing integrate a two ship HH60G formation from the 210th with members of the 211th flying the C130J and a fighter escort from the 477th to train as a Combat Search and Rescue Task Force in order to prepare for the event that aircrew need to be picked up in a hostile environment.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AK, US

    Air National Guard
    HH60G
    211th
    176th
    210th
    477th

