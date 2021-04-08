Members of the 176th Wing integrate a two ship HH60G formation from the 210th with members of the 211th flying the C130J and a fighter escort from the 477th to train as a Combat Search and Rescue Task Force in order to prepare for the event that aircrew need to be picked up in a hostile environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 23:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809789
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-SV928-686
|Filename:
|DOD_108506222
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 176th Wing Practices CSAR Capabilities, by SrA Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
