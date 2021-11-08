Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Aloha 2021 day 1 b-roll

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) Sentry Aloha exercise day 1, Aug. 11,
    Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 19:43
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    sentry aloha
    sentry aloha 2021

